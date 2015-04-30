By Erik Matzen and Alexander Tange
| COPENHAGEN, April 30
COPENHAGEN, April 30 Denmark moved closer to
joining the European Union's banking union on Thursday after the
government said it supported the move and received backing from
the main opposition party, which is likely to win power later
this year.
It would be the first non-euro zone country to submit its
banking sector to European Central Bank supervision, a move
which would protect its banks on the one hand but also require
it to adhere to regulations formulated away from Copenhagen.
A report from the justice ministry also issued on Thursday
said joining the banking union would not entail giving up
sovereignty, meaning Denmark could go ahead without a
referendum, a vote that could have been hijacked by a surging
Eurosceptic party.
"Denmark wants to become a member of the banking union, when
certain Danish conditions have been met. We have received
positive signals from the EU Commission that Denmark from now on
can take part in negotiations (about joining)," Economy Minister
Morten Ostergaard told Reuters after the reports were issued.
One of the main conditions for Denmark is for the European
Commission to rule that mortgage-backed bonds could count as a
highly liquid asset that banks could use as a buffer against
market shocks without aid.
The European Commission said last year it considered the
Danish mortgage-backed bonds, a market that is the second
largest in the EU, to fit the category but a final decision is
yet to come.
The government's positive report comes months after the
central bank urged Denmark to join as soon as possible so as to
be able to influence regulation which is still being fine-tuned.
The decision to join will have to be turned over to
parliament - most likely after the summer recess and after an
election which the centre-right Liberals are likely to win. They
said on Thursday they support the idea.
The two largest banks operating in Denmark - Danske
and Nordea - are keen to join but third
largest Jyske is somewhat reluctant.
In handing supervision of its banks to Frankfurt, Denmark
would lose much of its autonomy in controlling and shaping its
financial system.
The ECB has looked into the accounts of the banks that it
monitors, often forcing them to take steps to bolster their
finances. This influence is resented in some countries, such as
Italy, where banks fared particularly badly in health checks
late last year.
In some instances, ECB supervision has changed the strategic
direction of a bank. Earlier this week, sources told Reuters
that a radical plan for Deutsche Bank to become a pure
investment bank and corporate lender was ditched after stress
tests demanded by the ECB concluded that the model would not
withstand a severe financial crisis.
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnel in Frankfurt; writing by
Sabina Zawadzki Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)