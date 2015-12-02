BERLIN Dec 2 Eurogroup chief Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said weak links in the banking sector would need to
be removed before a European deposit insurance scheme could be
introduced in 2024.
He told the Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview that the
European Commission's proposal for a European Deposit Insurance
Scheme (EDIS) was a "good basis for negotiation".
"We need to use the transitional phase towards full deposit
insurance in 2024 to reduce risks in banks balances," he told
the paper.
The Commission proposed last month guaranteeing European
Union bank deposits of up to 100,000 euros, no matter which bank
or country they are in by 2024, in a bid to complete the
28-nation bloc's banking union.
But Germany opposes the idea of setting up an EU-wide
guarantee, fearing its accumulated funds could be used to
guarantee the deposits of savers in other European countries.
(Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alison Williams)