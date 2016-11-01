By Andreas Kröner
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 1 European lawmakers plan to
water down a European Commission plan to guarantee bank
deposits, according to a draft report seen by Reuters, throwing
up another hurdle to regulators' plan to boost savers'
confidence and the financial sector.
The proposed European Deposit Insurance/Reinsurance Scheme
(EDIS) is seen as the third element of a European banking union
aimed at reinforcing the banking sector in the wake of the 2008
global crisis.
The plan envisions deposits up to 100,000 euros ($110,600)
in any euro zone bank being guaranteed with funds from national
schemes, but it has drawn criticism from some quarters, with
Germany viewing it as an unfair pooling of risk.
The report seen by Reuters was drafted by the European
Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee and
suggested a number of changes to the Commission's plan,
indicating that some lawmakers have doubts about its
effectiveness.
While the EU executive's intention is for EDIS to evolve
into a fully mutualised co-insurance scheme over a number of
years, the document said that lawmakers believed this could
happen only if and when certain conditions are met.
The committee also doubted whether a common fiscal backstop
would break the so-called "doom loop" between over-indebted
sovereigns and over-extended banks.
Lawmakers also want 50 percent of the money to remain in the
national deposit guarantee systems, 25 percent in a risk-based
sub-fund and only 25 percent in a joint-risk fund.
The Commission, meanwhile, wants the EDIS to take control of
guarantees for all covered deposits in the euro zone by 2024.
Georg Fahrenschon, head of the German savings banks
association (DSGV), welcomed "the change of course in the debate
about a European deposit protection fund" and reiterated his
opposition to the idea that national deposit schemes have to
help out each other.
($1 = 0.9044 euros)
