FRANKFURT Oct 24 Deutsche Bank
passed the stress test led by the European Central Bank by a
wide margin with a core equity ratio of 8.8 percent compared to
a minimum requirement of 5.5 percent, two sources familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
In the preliminary test results, Germany's flagship bank
also posted a common equity tier one ratio of 12.6 percent in
the so-called baseline scenario, meant to model economic
conditions with mild growth, the sources said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
The 130 banks participating in the ECB's comprehensive
assessment received partial and preliminary results of the
health checks on Thursday. The ECB plans to publish final
results on Sunday, Oct 26.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Alexander Huebner; Editing by
Thomas Atkins and Maria Sheana)