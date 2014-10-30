Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
BERLIN Oct 30 The chairman of Europe's banking watchdog the European Banking Authority (EBA), Andrea Enria, warned on Thursday that banks should not feel too secure after the European Central Bank's (ECB) stress tests, even those banks who passed them.
"The story is not over, even for the banks who passed it," said Enria at a conference in Berlin.
Roughly one in five of the euro zone's top lenders failed landmark health checks at the end of last year but most have since repaired their finances, the European Central Bank said on Sunday.
Some analysts have since questioned how tough the tests really were. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.