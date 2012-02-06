LONDON Feb 6 Most of the plans from banks required to bump up their capital cushions by June comply with the requirements imposed on them, the European Banking Authority said on Monday.

The EBA meets later this week to assess whether the recapitalisation plans meet strict rules on what types of assets can be sold to lift the banks' core capital ratio to 9 percent.

"In particular, the overwhelming majority of measures outlined in the plans appear to be, in aggregate, in line with the spirit and the letter of the EBA's Recommendation," the EBA said in a statement.

A stress test of lenders based in the EU found that 31 banks must fill a 115 billion euro ($151 billion) capital gap aimed at restoring investor confidence in the sector hit by the euro zone debt crisis.