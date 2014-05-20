BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8.5 million dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago
BRUSSELS May 20 European Union antitrust regulators charged on Tuesday HSBC, JPMorgan and Credit Agricole with rigging financial benchmarks linked to the euro.
The move followed a record 1.7-billion-euro ($2.3 billion) fine levied on six banks including Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Citigroup last December for similar offences.
"The (European) Commission has concerns that the three banks may have taken part in a collusive scheme which aimed at distorting the normal course of pricing components for euro interest rate derivatives," the EU competition authority said.
($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O'Donnell)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 78.5 million versus EGP 40 million year ago