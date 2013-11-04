* Non-euro zone banks have no access to ESM euro bailout
fund
* Balance of payments fund is worth 37 billion euros
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Nov 4 The European Union is
considering using an EU fund for non-euro zone states with
balance of payments problems as a backstop for banks in those
countries that fail regionwide financial health checks, EU
officials said.
The idea is part of a wider discussion on how to reassure
investors that Europe will have enough money to bolster banks
that will need recapitalising following next year's stress
tests.
The 50-billion-euro ($67 billion) facility consists of funds
raised by the European Commission on capital markets. Around 13
billion euros was disbursed to support Romania, Hungary and
Latvia over the past three years.
"If a non-euro member state would be in need, the facility
could help, even if a particular instrument for dealing with
banking sector issues was not specified," one official said.
Britain is against using the balance of payments money for
banks because London opposes what could potentially be seen a
bailout, one EU official said.
Under plans to reassure financial markets about the
financial health of European banks, the European Central Bank
will check the balance sheets and assets of lenders in the euro
zone before it takes over as their supervisor in November 2014.
That review will be followed by stress tests of all European
Union banks, including non-euro zone ones, by the European
Banking Authority, which will check if they would be capable of
weathering another financial crisis.
Euro zone states can count on the currency bloc's bailout
fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to be the lender
of last resort if any of their banks needs more capital and
neither markets nor the government in question can provide it.
Non-euro zone governments have no such backstop. That is why
they would like the EU's balance of payments facility to be
their own safety net, even if it was unlikely to be used.
Unlike the ESM, the balance of payments facility could not
be used for direct bank recapitalisations. It could only lend
money to a government, like the loan the ESM made to Spain last
year, which was then invested in the country's banking sector.
Another problem is that the money is explicitly earmarked to
help governments with balance of payments problems rather than
bank capital issues.
But the need for an urgent solution is lessened by the fact
that banks in central Europe, especially in Poland, are less
likely to need any help because they are on average better
capitalised than their counterparts in the euro zone.
Furthermore, many banks in central Europe are subsidiaries
of euro zone banks rather than branches, meaning they cannot be
used as cash cows by their parent companies.
This should prevent a domino effect in the case of a parent
bank based in the euro zone needing funds after the stress test.