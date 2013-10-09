BRIEF-Al Deera Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Oct 9 Germany opposes a proposal put forward by EU regulation chief Michel Barnier to use the European Commission as a banking resolution agency only for a limited time as part of the bloc's banking union plans, a finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.
"Barnier's proposal does not clear up the legal concerns, nothing has changed in Germany's position," the spokesman told reporters. "Even a transitional solution has to be legally sustainable and workable," he said, adding Germany still aimed for an agreement this year on banking union.
The EU is struggling to agree on how to set up a framework to deal with stressed European lenders. Barnier suggested that the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) could take over the role of a resolution agency after the Commission.
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: