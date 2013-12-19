UPDATE 1-China bank extend 1.02 trln yuan in new loans in March, less than expected
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
BERLIN Dec 19 Banks in all euro zone countries will face higher levies under a deal agreed by European finance ministers on a banking union, an official from Germany's finance ministry said on Thursday.
"Part of yesterday's agreements is an increase in bank levies in all member states of the euro zone," the official told Reuters.
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.