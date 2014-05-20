BRUSSELS May 20 European Union regulators plan
to charge broker ICAP soon with rigging the yen Libor financial
benchmark, the EU's antitrust chief said on Tuesday.
"In the coming days we will probably issue a statement of
objections to the broker," European Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia a news conference.
His comments came after the European Commission earlier on
Tuesday charged HSBC HSBA.L, JPMorgan JPM.N and Credit Agricole
CAGR.PA on Tuesday with rigging financial benchmarks linked to
the euro, exposing them to potential fines.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Justyna Pawlak)