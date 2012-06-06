* Commission proposes framework to deal with failing banks
* Lawmaker Bowles: new rules overdue, immediate steps needed
* Barnier says door not closed on pan-European banks fund
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, June 6 The European Commission
proposed far-reaching powers for regulators to take control of
failing banks on Wednesday, a step towards the banking union
wanted by the European Central Bank, which will come too late to
help Spain.
The plans, which spell out an insolvency regime for banks
and empower regulators to intervene to prevent a collapse from
triggering panic, first need to be approved by EU countries and
the European Parliament and may not take effect until 2015.
This would be far too late for Spain, which could be forced
to seek a bailout for its banks if it cannot support lenders
saddled with bad property loans and other debt.
"The proposal we have today may be only useful for the
future, but it does not solve the current problems we face,"
said Sharon Bowles, who chairs the European Parliament's
economic and finance committee and is one of the most
influential officials in shaping banking regulation in Brussels.
"In the short term we need further measures," she said.
The draft law is designed to prevent a repeat of the chaos
after the fall of U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
But Bowles criticised the delay in announcing the "long
overdue" rules, which come almost five years after a collapse in
U.S. subprime mortgages started a banking crisis in Europe.
"It's a shame we didn't have this years ago," said one
banker, who declined to be identified. "It's not going to help
Spain."
They had been held up in part by concerns over the impact on
banks' borrowing costs from proposals to force losses on the
bondholders of failing lenders.
This would allow supervisors impose a loss on the senior
bondholders of a struggling bank from 2018. These lenders came
through the banking crisis largely unscathed, compared with the
shareholders, who often lost everything.
Some fear this will exacerbate banks' borrowing problems if
lenders factor in the risk of default.
The EU executive hopes tighter links between winding-down
schemes across the European Union will be the basis of a single
resolution fund to close or salvage parts of a troubled bank.
Michel Barnier, the European Commissioner in charge of
regulating finance, underscored his support for such a
pan-European fund, but hinted at the obstacles it faces by
saying "political will" was necessary.
"The door is open to further discussion concerning the
mutualisation of funds or putting resolution funds together," he
said. "We have to take action. The door has not been closed on a
... European fund."
If it wins the backing of EU member countries and the
European Parliament, the law would be a step in the direction of
the banking union championed by ECB President Mario Draghi.
Draghi's three-pillar plan for banking union consists of
central monitoring of banks, a fund to wind down big lenders and
a pan-European deposit guarantee. Although this would apply
chiefly to the euro zone, it would affect other EU countries.
"Today's proposal is an essential step towards banking union
in the EU and will make the banking sector more responsible,"
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said.
HURDLES AHEAD
There are many hurdles to achieving Draghi's banking union
as well as to introducing Barnier's scheme to wind up failed
banks.
Britain fiercely resists any attempt by Brussels to impose
EU controls over financial services, which account for almost a
tenth of its economy. Germany has balked at a single European
scheme that could see it bear the costs of a bank collapse in
another country.
Other proposals to unify Europe's response to banking crises
have hit obstacles.
In 2010, the Commission published a framework for deposit
guarantee schemes, but EU member states demanded a cut in the
size of the funds to be kept in case of a sudden cash call by
savers. That led to deadlock with the European Parliament.
The law proposed on Wednesday would make countries prepare
for a bank collapse, collecting money through an annual levy on
banks for use in providing emergency loans or guarantees.
It suggests the creation of national funds, equivalent in
size to 1 percent of deposits. That money could cover both the
wind-down of a bank and any emergency payout to worried savers.
This would mean that backstop funds in the euro zone should,
after 10 years, have gathered roughly 70 billion euros ($87
billion) in cash as well as pledges to pay in, according to
estimates by the European Commission.
That figure rises to 100 billion euros for the 27 countries
in the European Union as a whole.
Allowing countries to dip into the funds both for deposit
protection as well as winding down a bank has angered some
legislators in the European Parliament, who want a bigger
warchest.
"I can't understand the Commission's proposal of 1 percent
to cover both bank resolution and deposit guarantees," said
Peter Simon, a German lawmaker who led negotiations on behalf of
the Parliament with countries to broker a compromise on deposit
guarantees.
"So far they said 1.5 percent was a minimum needed just to
reimburse depositors in case of a medium-sized bank crash. One
third less for both funds is not credible."
Nicolas Veron of Brussels think-tank Bruegel said the delays
in proposing a framework for failing banks underlined the
European Union's difficulty in getting to grips with the crisis.
"But the situation is so serious now, that decisions could be
taken."