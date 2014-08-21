Aug 21 Audit firm KPMG has written to
Europe's largest lenders saying a European Commission plan to
separate banks' consumer and investment-banking arms should be
shelved, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
In an emailed statement KPMG said the proposal would not add
significant value alongside other regulatory reforms, while
countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany pursue
their own requirements on separating trading and deposit-taking
business, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1rn3RaR)
EU financial services commissioner Michel Barnier published
proposals in January to ban speculative trading at banks and in
some cases force lenders to wall off other types of trading to
keep depositors safe and taxpayers off the hook if a trade goes
wrong. (reut.rs/1sVMA8r)
"A balance must be struck between a perfectly stable, albeit
lacklustre market, with one that creates the right conditions to
sustain economic growth and job creation," Giles Williams, head
of KPMG's financial regulation practice, was quoted as saying in
the statement.
Representatives of KPMG could not immediately be reached
outside regular working hours in the United Kingdom.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)