* European Commission to announce draft rules next week
* EU draft law proposes network of national funds for
wind-downs
* Draft law would oblige funds to back each other up
By John O'Donnell and Huw Jones
BRUSSELS/LONDON, May 29 European Union countries
could be obliged to bail out one another's struggling banks,
according to a draft EU law that marks a big step towards
greater EU financial integration likely to upset some members,
particularly Germany.
Spain's banking troubles and the risk that a bank run in a
country such as Greece could spread have given new impetus to
delayed EU proposals for a law to deal with failing banks.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, will propose
the rules on June 6, to grant local regulators what one official
described as "aggressive intervention powers" to take control of
stricken banks, break them up and impose losses on their
bondholders.
If accepted by EU member countries, it would be a first step
towards a pan-EU system of supervising and paying for the
winding up of banks in difficulty, a vital element of the
"banking union" the European Central Bank has called for.
The law, which could come into effect as early as 2014,
would introduce what some officials describe as an insolvency
regime for banks in the EU.
It would also instruct countries to prepare for the collapse
of a bank, by collecting the equivalent of 1 percent of bank
deposits from an annual levy on banks.
That money would be held in reserve and used in an emergency
to prop up a troubled bank with loans or guarantees.
The draft has been finalised shortly after European leaders,
meeting in Brussels last week, agreed to examine ways to deepen
integration in the European Union and euro zone, which could
include closer cooperation on banking.
CLOSER TIES
The draft does not suggest the immediate introduction of a
single European Union fund to wind up or rehabilitate troubled
banks, an approach favoured by the European Central Bank.
But the plan does propose closer ties between national
funds, a move towards the creation of a common EU scheme. That
could oblige a scheme in Britain, for example, to lend to a fund
in France, if a bank with operations in both countries were to
face collapse.
Strict rules to pool national funds would likely encounter
stiff opposition from countries such as Britain, which has
argued that London - not Brussels - should have sole authority
in deciding when to provide money to support banks.
The push towards a single resolution fund will also make
Germany uncomfortable. It has opposed any attempt to use its
financial muscle to prop up lenders in weak countries such as
Spain.
Once the law has been approved, the Commission will in 2014
look at the next step and assess how a "more integrated
framework" for winding down banks might be best achieved, the
document said.
In the document, Commission officials wrote: "An effective
resolution regime should avoid that the costs ... of a failing
institution are borne by ...(the) taxpayer ... (and) should also
ensure that large and systemic institutions can be resolved
without jeopardising financial stability.
"Member states shall ensure that financing arrangements
under their jurisdiction are obliged to lend to other financing
arrangements within the union."
One EU official familiar with the text said: "It leaves some
wiggle room, but there must be an arrangement to cooperate
between countries."
Such proposals, which require the blessing of the EU's 27
states as well as the European Parliament, would stand little
chance of success without the backing of Germany and Britain.
Speaking in Paris recently, Michel Barnier, the European
Commissioner in charge of regulation, said the proposals
included several steps.
"When supervisors identify a risk, there would be an early
warning that could trigger a number of decisions including a ban
on some banking activities, a ban on dividends being paid out
and a change of management," he said.
"If the crisis becomes very serious and there is a need for
an orderly bankruptcy, there would be a mechanism that could
manage that. The bank would be able to manage it, with a
resolution fund, creditors and shareholders."