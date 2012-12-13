LONDON Dec 13 European Union states and the
European Parliament have failed to reach a deal on a law to
phase in tougher bank capital rules from a globally-agreed
January deadline, a parliamentary spokeswoman said on Thursday.
"There is no deal," the spokeswoman said after negotiations
between the two sides ended in Strasbourg, France.
They have agreed to meet again on Tuesday in a fresh bid to
settle the remaining points of disagreement, she added.
World leaders agreed in 2010 that the so-called Basel III
bank capital rules should be phased in from January, their core
regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis to make
lenders safer.