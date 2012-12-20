LONDON Dec 20 European Union banking regulators are having to ask lenders to "volunteer" details on cash reserves and balance sheets after the bloc missed a January deadline for mandatory rules.

The European Banking Authority (EBA), which needs the information to finalise new standards due in 2015, has no power to request it for the time being.

This is because EU states and the European Parliament have failed to pass into law a measure giving powers of request as part of implementing the global Basel III accord to beef up bank capital and liquidity levels.

While the EU law may not now be formally in place until January 2014, the EBA signalled it would not wait and will pressure banks to comply as if the law was in place on time.

A few banks are submitting data on how much cash or cash-like instruments they hold to withstand a 30-day funding freeze.

"The EBA intends to continue this exercise on a quarterly basis, to extend the number of institutions and the scope and to include reporting on the net stable funding ratio and leverage ratio," it said.