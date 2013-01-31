BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
BRUSSELS Jan 31 The United States should implement Basel III bank capital rules in the same way as Europe does, at the beginning of 2014, the European Union's top official in charge of regulation said on Thursday.
"It is essential that the United States and Brasil and Russia apply the same rules that we decided together. It is a condition for world financial stability, not only for the G20, but for global stability," Michel Barnier, the European Commissioner responsible for financial services, told a conference in Brussels.
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r