BRUSSELS Jan 31 The United States should implement Basel III bank capital rules in the same way as Europe does, at the beginning of 2014, the European Union's top official in charge of regulation said on Thursday.

"It is essential that the United States and Brasil and Russia apply the same rules that we decided together. It is a condition for world financial stability, not only for the G20, but for global stability," Michel Barnier, the European Commissioner responsible for financial services, told a conference in Brussels.