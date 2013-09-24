BRUSSELS, Sept 24 A financial backstop needs to be in place before bank stress tests are completed, but the euro zone's permanent rescue fund cannot take the role without a change to its rules, its chief said on Tuesday.

The comments from Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism, will add to concerns that the health checks on European banks next year could pinpoint capital shortfalls in banks without provision having been made for how to fill them. That could damage investor confidence in the banks.

Regling said there was an "urgent" need for banks that cannot shore up their capital alone to have a backstop.

"Sometimes it's very good to have certain instruments, not with the intention of using them but to have them available ... to reassure markets," Regling told members of the European Parliament at a special hearing.

"It's ... useful to have a backstop to reassure markets in case something really big happens."

Regling said it was important that "there is clarity about all this the moment the results of the asset quality review and the stress tests are announced".

He said the ESM would not currently be able to take on this role and that a change to its rules would be first needed.

"It is very clear that at the moment, the ESM would not be able to play that role. It would require a change in the ESM treaty," he said. (Reporting By Martin Santa; Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by Catherine Evans)