* Stress tests next year expected to name weakling lenders
* Germany's Schaeuble opposes direct euro zone bank aid
* France renews calls for safety net
By John O'Donnell and Michelle Martin
BRUSSELS, Nov 14 Germany challenged a central
plank of plans to forge a banking union in the euro zone on
Thursday, arguing against the use of the currency bloc's funds
to help lenders exposed as dangerously weak by health checks
next year.
As finance ministers gathered in Brussels to outline plans
to deal with banks still in difficulty, Germany's finance
minister hardened his stance on the use of the bloc's emergency
fund, according to people close to the talks.
Ministers had been drafting a joint statement to outline
their plan of action after bank health tests next year to draw a
line under the region's financial crisis.
But sharp divisions emerged between France, which wants a
euro zone safety net, and Germany, which is worried that it will
shoulder much of the burden if weak countries turn to the bloc's
emergency fund.
Many consider a euro zone backstop central to building a
banking union to avoid a repeat of events in Ireland, which
required a sovereign bailout when it buckled under the weight of
its banks' debts.
Earlier this year, euro zone countries agreed that their
rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, could provide
direct assistance to banks, not just indirectly by lending to
governments.
This is a key demand of some of Europe's biggest countries -
France, Italy and Spain. On Thursday, Germany called that into
question.
Ahead of the meeting, French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici told reporters: "France continues to believe that we
... must not exclude direct recapitalisation by the European
Stability Mechanism as a last resort."
Speaking just yards away, however, Wolfgang Schaeuble,
Germany's finance minister, poured cold water on the idea.
"The German legal position rules it out now," said
Schaeuble. "That's well known. I don't know if everyone has
registered that."
Inside the meeting room, people close to the talks said the
two clashed again, when Germany asked for the removal of any
reference to ESM bank aid from the ministers' statement. He was
challenged by Moscovici, who was backed by Spain's Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos.
The statement is due to be made on Friday.
COMING CLEAN
The dispute comes at a delicate moment in Europe's early
economic recovery and could yet stymie the banking union
reforms.
Ireland and Spain, which both required international
emergency aid to tackle their banking problems, will end those
programmes in the coming weeks.
But bank health checks next year - by the European Central
Bank and then by regulators across the wider European Union -
could upset this fragile picture as they are likely to reveal
losses on loans and capital holes at banks.
By explaining how the clean-up will be paid for, ministers
had hoped to reassure investors that they are finally ready to
come clean on the bank problems that have dogged them for more
than half a decade.
But their promise to stand ready with national backstops
will be a hollow one if it is unclear how countries who are too
weak to prop up their banks alone can be helped.
A new pan-euro zone fund to pay for the costs of closing
down or salvaging weak banks was intended to address this but
Germany also made clear on Thursday that it did not want the ESM
to lend to any such fund.
"We are very clear that we don't want a mutualisation of
bank risks," one German government official said, adding that
talks between political parties in Berlin to form the next
government meant that Schaeuble had yet to receive a final
mandate for negotiations.
Banking union, Europe's most ambitious reform since the
start of the euro currency, would see the ECB policing lenders
and should ultimately form a united front across the euro zone
to back ailing banks or close them down.
But the path to completing it is strewn with obstacles, and
time is running out for the ministers to strike agreement by
their self-imposed deadline of the end of the year. One of the
most sensitive questions is how to deal with banks so badly
wounded that they need to be closed.
"We won't put a knife to our throats," said Moscovici. "It's
unlikely we will reach agreement tomorrow."
The first pillar of banking union will see the ECB take on
the supervision of big banks towards the end of next year.
In tandem, it will conduct a review of their balance sheets.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's believes that
the bank capital shortfall in the euro zone may total slightly
more than 1 per cent of the region's economic output, or about
95 billion euros.
Before such a test result can be announced, the question of
who pays for the costs of salvaging weak banks or shutting those
not worth saving must be answered.
Any state help will come at a heavy cost by imposing losses
on shareholders and junior bondholders. In time, possibly as
soon as 2015, senior bondholders and even depositors with more
than 100,000 euros will be forced to take losses.