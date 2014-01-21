* EU negotiators seek to seal plans to close bad banks
* Parliament president warns of delay to 'unworkable' plan
* Talks failure could knock hole in Europe's crisis defence
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Jan 21 The president of the European
Parliament has warned it may not be possible to finalise
critical legislation dealing with Europe's problem banks on time
because differences among negotiators remain deep.
The parliament must sign off on a scheme agreed late last
year by EU countries to close failing banks, completing a
sweeping reform known as banking union and intended to bolster
confidence in the euro zone and its fragile lenders.
But negotiations between the parliament and EU member states
to give the green light to the proposals have run into
difficulties, raising doubts about whether the scheme to shutter
or salvage bad banks can start early next year as planned.
Although the worst of the financial crisis in Europe has
passed, any such delay would reflect badly on the region's
political resolve and erode confidence in the 18-country bloc
using the euro.
European Parliament President Martin Schulz hit out at
countries for "developing a set-up that is unworkable". In a
letter to the president of the European Commission, the EU
executive, he warned of the risk of delay.
In the two-page missive to Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso, Schulz flagged "substantial discrepancies between the
... positions of the parliament and the (EU countries)".
The frank language underscores the delicate nature of the
negotiations as well as the real prospect that they could
collapse, leaving a gaping hole in Europe's planned defence
against future crises.
At stake is Europe's most ambitious reform since the launch
of the euro - an agency and fund to shut problem banks as soon
as the European Central Bank starts to police them next year.
The United States has also found fault with the plan, which
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew recently cautioned was too weak.
The aim is to prevent a repeat of the turmoil caused when
failing banks in countries from Ireland to Cyprus brought their
states to the brink of bankruptcy.
By setting up a system to shutter troubled lenders, Europe
would equip the ECB with the means of dealing with teetering
banks. But the system that is emerging is unwieldy, as attempts
are made to accommodate sceptical countries.
Sven Giegold, a German member of parliament involved in the
talks, said that the proposed scheme for shuttering banks was
"so complicated ... that it is neither fair nor efficient" and
that there was a chance parliament would not pass the law.
"The possibility that it will not happen is there," he said.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Catherine Evans)