LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - European bank stress tests results were the catalyst for a rally in the subordinated bank debt market on Monday that could herald the return of primary issuance once investors have digested the outcome of the tests, market participants said.

Additional Tier 1 bonds, which had underperformed in the run-up to the announcement of the results on Sunday, were the biggest performers on Monday, and were on average up 1.5 points in cash price terms.

"With the AQR and their results out of the way we would expect the banks to return to issuance," said Mark Holman, CEO of TwentyFour Asset Management in a note published today.

"AT1 will be of particular focus, and if the market allows it then we could see record issuance in November."

A number of banks, Aareal Bank and Banco Popular Espanol, for example, which previously shelved plans to issue AT1 bonds due to market volatility, could resuscitate their deals if the rally continues. Meanwhile, Austrian banks, including Raiffeisen Bank International and Erste Bank, have also been long rumoured as potential candidates for issuance.

While AT1 issuance could take a few more days to resume, bankers said some Tier 2 supply could be on the cards for this week.

Peripheral paper has done well, a EUR1.5bn 3.5% 2024 Tier 2 issued in March by Spain's BBVA tightening 6bp since close on Friday, for example.

"It has been a positive, even for the Italian banks. The national champions are rallying already, with the second and third tier banks likely to follow," said one DCM banker.

"Looking forward, we expect that selected periphery banks will outperform," added Andreas Doerrenhaus, portfolio manager in BlackRock's European fixed income team, in a statement.

"We will likely see a de-correlation between stronger and weaker banks in Italy and Spain. The solid results delivered by German banks could improve sentiment and potentially create demand for further bond supply."

PICK CAREFULLY

But the impact of the stress test will not be as straight forward for the CoCo market as it has been for senior or even covered bonds, market participants said.

"Whilst today's news from the ECB should go down well and spreads should tighten on bank debt, we think performance will be capped by the potential of this new issuance in November, in particular for repeat issuers that investors already have their targeted exposure for," said TwentyFour's Holman.

Investors are likely to look closely at specific names when figuring out what to buy in the AT1 sector, with some, such as Santander, still trading sub-par this morning, although its most recent bond is 1.5 points up at 95-96.

Lloyds' subordinated bonds were also looking a little weaker, the bank having narrowly passed the stress tests.

Later in the session, some weakness in the financial sector was evident following weak German business confidence numbers, with the Markit iTraxx Senior and Subordinated indices trading 2bp and 6bp wider, at 68bp and 155bp, respectively.

MORE TRANSPARENT

After the initial relief rally, market participants are now moving into number-crunching the raw data that the exercise has provided on the health of the region's banks.

Sajiv Vaid, senior fixed income fund manager at Royal London Asset Management, pointed out that the AQR and stress tests should be applauded for mitigating, if not resolving, the lack of transparency around what is held in European banks.

"The AQR is no panacea to the economic woes of the eurozone, however, the comprehensive nature of the review should allow investors to form more considered views on the European banking system. This will hopefully lead to a break in the linkage between the banking and sovereign problems that have undermined the European project since the financial crisis," he said.

"It is part of an ongoing oversight, not just in Europe, but on a global basis, to make bank investors and regulators feel that they're on top of things and have greater oversight of risk. It represents a step towards greater consistency and consolidation in terms of how we look at risk-weighted assets, provisioning and non-performing loans."

His view was echoed by BlackRock's Doerrenhaus. "That banks are generally looking robust was not a huge surprise; the transparency it has provided is positive. Investors can feel confident in both the process and the outcome," he said. (Reporting By Alice Gledhill; Editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers and Philip Wright)