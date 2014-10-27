LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - European bank stress tests results
were the catalyst for a rally in the subordinated bank debt
market on Monday that could herald the return of primary
issuance once investors have digested the outcome of the tests,
market participants said.
Additional Tier 1 bonds, which had underperformed in the
run-up to the announcement of the results on Sunday, were the
biggest performers on Monday, and were on average up 1.5 points
in cash price terms.
"With the AQR and their results out of the way we would
expect the banks to return to issuance," said Mark Holman, CEO
of TwentyFour Asset Management in a note published today.
"AT1 will be of particular focus, and if the market allows
it then we could see record issuance in November."
A number of banks, Aareal Bank and Banco Popular Espanol,
for example, which previously shelved plans to issue AT1 bonds
due to market volatility, could resuscitate their deals if the
rally continues. Meanwhile, Austrian banks, including Raiffeisen
Bank International and Erste Bank, have also been long rumoured
as potential candidates for issuance.
While AT1 issuance could take a few more days to resume,
bankers said some Tier 2 supply could be on the cards for this
week.
Peripheral paper has done well, a EUR1.5bn 3.5% 2024 Tier 2
issued in March by Spain's BBVA tightening 6bp since close on
Friday, for example.
"It has been a positive, even for the Italian banks. The
national champions are rallying already, with the second and
third tier banks likely to follow," said one DCM banker.
"Looking forward, we expect that selected periphery banks
will outperform," added Andreas Doerrenhaus, portfolio manager
in BlackRock's European fixed income team, in a statement.
"We will likely see a de-correlation between stronger and
weaker banks in Italy and Spain. The solid results delivered by
German banks could improve sentiment and potentially create
demand for further bond supply."
PICK CAREFULLY
But the impact of the stress test will not be as straight
forward for the CoCo market as it has been for senior or even
covered bonds, market participants said.
"Whilst today's news from the ECB should go down well and
spreads should tighten on bank debt, we think performance will
be capped by the potential of this new issuance in November, in
particular for repeat issuers that investors already have their
targeted exposure for," said TwentyFour's Holman.
Investors are likely to look closely at specific names when
figuring out what to buy in the AT1 sector, with some, such as
Santander, still trading sub-par this morning, although its most
recent bond is 1.5 points up at 95-96.
Lloyds' subordinated bonds were also looking a little
weaker, the bank having narrowly passed the stress tests.
Later in the session, some weakness in the financial sector
was evident following weak German business confidence numbers,
with the Markit iTraxx Senior and Subordinated indices trading
2bp and 6bp wider, at 68bp and 155bp, respectively.
MORE TRANSPARENT
After the initial relief rally, market participants are now
moving into number-crunching the raw data that the exercise has
provided on the health of the region's banks.
Sajiv Vaid, senior fixed income fund manager at Royal London
Asset Management, pointed out that the AQR and stress tests
should be applauded for mitigating, if not resolving, the lack
of transparency around what is held in European banks.
"The AQR is no panacea to the economic woes of the eurozone,
however, the comprehensive nature of the review should allow
investors to form more considered views on the European banking
system. This will hopefully lead to a break in the linkage
between the banking and sovereign problems that have undermined
the European project since the financial crisis," he said.
"It is part of an ongoing oversight, not just in Europe, but
on a global basis, to make bank investors and regulators feel
that they're on top of things and have greater oversight of
risk. It represents a step towards greater consistency and
consolidation in terms of how we look at risk-weighted assets,
provisioning and non-performing loans."
His view was echoed by BlackRock's Doerrenhaus. "That banks
are generally looking robust was not a huge surprise; the
transparency it has provided is positive. Investors can feel
confident in both the process and the outcome," he said.
(Reporting By Alice Gledhill; Editing by Helene Durand, Alex
Chambers and Philip Wright)