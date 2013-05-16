LONDON May 16 Supervisors across the European
Union will examine the way that top banks classify and value
loans and other assets to ensure that the stress tests they
conduct do a better job of finding any problems.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) said on Thursday it
will set out guidelines for the review, which will delay the
bloc's next round of stress tests until 2014.
EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said the checks would help boost
the credibility of the next pan-EU stress test of banks.
Previous stress tests failed to spot problems on bank
balance sheets in euro zone countries including Spain, Ireland
and Cyprus which required international bailouts.
The European Central Bank needs to finding any remaining
problem areas before taking banks under its wing in the first
stage of a planned banking union.
The results will also be important for the debate over the
next stage of the banking union - the creation of an authority
to wind up troubled euro zone banks quickly.
The asset quality review will be conducted by the ECB in the
17 EU countries that are joining the new European Banking Union.
In the remaining 10 EU member states, the national banking
regulator will conduct the review, selecting which banks to
focus on and which assets to scrutinise.
The EBA said the actual timing of the asset review and
subsequent stress test will be determined once a new law setting
up the ECB as banking supervisor in the 17 euro zone countries
is adopted.
The results of the asset quality reviews are expected to be
published alongside the outcome of next year's stress test.