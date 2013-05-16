By Huw Jones
LONDON May 16 Supervisors across the European
Union will examine the way that top banks classify and value
loans and other assets to ensure that the stress tests they
conduct do a better job of finding any problems.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) said on Thursday it
will set out guidelines for the review, which will delay the
bloc's next round of stress tests until 2014.
EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said the checks would help boost
the credibility of the next pan-EU stress test of banks.
Previous stress tests failed to spot problems on bank
balance sheets in euro zone countries including Spain, Ireland
and Cyprus which required international bailouts.
The European Central Bank needs to find any remaining
problem areas before taking banks under its wing in the first
stage of a planned banking union covering the 17-country euro
zone.
The results will also be important for the debate over the
next stage of the banking union - the creation of an authority
to wind up troubled euro zone banks quickly.
The asset quality review will be conducted by the ECB in the
17 EU countries that are joining the new European Banking Union
and whose banks the central bank will directly supervise from
2014.
In the remaining 10 EU member states, the national banking
regulator will conduct the review, selecting which banks to
focus on and which assets to scrutinise.
The EBA said the actual timing of the asset review and
subsequent stress test will be determined once a new law setting
up the ECB as banking supervisor is adopted.
The results of the asset quality reviews are expected to be
published alongside the outcome of next year's stress test.
In the meantime, the EBA said it would publish an update
later this year on banking exposures. This could detail what a
bank's capital buffer includes and its holdings of sovereign
debt.
In the last stress test, the EU's main banks were ordered to
hold capital equivalent to 9 percent of their risk-weighted
assets.
At the EBA board decided the asset review exercise planned
by the ECB should be widened beyond the euro zone to all the
European Union to provide a more consistent foundation for the
pan-EU stress test to follow.
In some countries such as Britain, in-depth asset quality
reviews have already taken place, and so some banks may be
spared further regulatory reviews.
Questions were raised after previous stress tests over the
quality of assets, how banks weighted them for risk and the
extent to which banks were slow to write off souring loans.
Given that the ECB's review of asset quality is likely to be
rigorous, this will put pressure on national supervisors outside
the banking union countries to be equally forensic.
A study by the EBA has already shown big discrepancies
between banks over the risk weights they attach to assets,
calling into question the reliability of capital ratios, their
main benchmark of health.
The asset quality reviews will help shape the EBA's ongoing
work in monitoring risk weights and any action it takes.