* EU makes substantial changes to state-aid rules
* From Aug. 1, bank shareholders, bondholders will bear more
risk
* Any bank receiving state aid must also set strict
executive pay limits
* Current system has led to long delays in restructuring
banks
* New rules separate but allied to "banking union" proposals
(Releads, adds details, quotes)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 10 Europe overhauled the rules
covering state aid to struggling banks on Wednesday, in a major
policy shift that will put the burden on shareholders and junior
debtholders when it comes to restructuring an unstable
institution.
From Aug. 1, any bank in the European Union that needs help
from the state will first have to present a detailed
restructuring plan that ensures its viability before any aid can
be disbursed. Currently, aid comes before a restructuring plan.
And the burden on financing the overhaul of an institution
will fall first on its shareholders and junior bondholders
before any taxpayer money can be used.
"Today's changes of the crisis rules are based on the good
practices of the last years in dealing with bank bailouts and
restructuring," said Joaquin Almunia, the European commissioner
in charge of competition policy.
"In particular, bank owners and junior creditors will need
to contribute before any more taxpayers' money is spent on bank
bailouts," he said.
The rule changes are an attempt by the European Commission,
the EU executive, to level the playing field among banks located
in different member states and reduce fragmentation in the
banking sector.
Currently, a troubled bank in one country might receive
strong support from the state, protecting shareholders and
creditors, while another in a separate country might get
marginal assistance.
The changes meant that, in theory, all banks will be treated
equally and taxpayers will be better protected.
"This will lead to swifter and more efficient
restructuring," Almunia said in a statement.
The changes to the state-aid rules are separate from
on-going discussions about banking union, including new rules
for winding up troubled banks across the euro zone and wider EU,
although the two regimes are related.
The European Commission set out its plans for banking
resolution on Wednesday, including proposals to establish an
agency to salvage or shut down bad banks.
The banking union rules will only come into force from 2018
and will be far more comprehensive in terms of establishing how
bank resolution takes place across borders, including how senior
bondholders and even bank depositors could be affected.
The new state-aid rules come into effect in three weeks'
time and apply only in the case of government assistance to a
troubled bank. They also stop short of including senior
bondholders or depositors in any bank restructuring.
SIMILAR MODEL
Earlier this year, after the euro zone provided a bailout to
Cyprus, including a fundamental restructuring of its banks, EU
officials were at pains to say the rescue was a one-off and did
not set a precedent or model for the future.
However, it has become clear that what happened in Cyprus
will end up occurring in other countries if the problems in a
particular bank are so bad that shareholders and junior
bondholders need to be wiped out in order to recapitalise it.
Under the new state-aid rules unveiled on Wednesday, the
Commission said there would now be strict limits on executive
pay at any bank receiving assistance.
It is the third time the Commission has revised the
state-aid rules since introducing the banking assistance
framework after the collapse of Lehman Brothers bank in 2008.
The Commission said the overriding aim of the revisions was
to make the rules more consistent across all 28 EU member states
and ensure taxpayers were not left on the hook for problems
created by bad decision-making in banks.
While from now on any capital shortfalls in banks will have
to be made up, in the first instance, by shareholders and junior
debtholders, the Commission will make exceptions in any cases
where the wider stability of the financial system is in doubt.
"Exceptions would be possible where financial stability is
at risk or where a bank has already managed to significantly
close the capital gap," it said. "The rules will apply as long
as required by market conditions," it added.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by
Barbara Lewis and Elaine Hardcastle)