FRANKFURT Oct 24 Germany's financial watchdog expects there to be some "bumps" ahead of Sunday's publication of results of the European Central Bank's stress tests on the euro zone's 130 biggest lenders, Bafin President Elke Koenig told a German newspaper.

"It's close to a miracle that all data was entered into the template correctly, with 130 banks and so much information. So there will certainly be some corrections ahead of the data's publication on the weekend," daily Boersen-Zeitung quoted Koenig as saying in an interview published on Friday.

Euro zone banks received the ECB's final verdict on their finances on Thursday after a review aimed at drawing a line under persistent doubts about the health of the region's banking sector.

The banks now have until Saturday to check the data for errors and approve publication of their results for 1100 GMT on Sunday.

"It was with purpose that an extra 24 hours were allowed before publication. Hopefully that leaves enough time to ensure quality and allow questions," Koenig said.

She said the final phase of the tests was "hectic" but resulted in a "solid check of accounts" as well as "serious stress test results".

"Fourteen days ago I felt like a homeowner looking at her property four weeks before moving in. You look around and think, this is never going to work. But over the last weeks a lot ends up gets done. That's what happened here," the newspaper quoted her as saying. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)