* Bank shares, debt expected to rise after no major failures
* Italian banks the biggest losers, Monte Paschi hires
advisors
* U.S. tests still seen as more credible; regular testing
needed
* Chances of Lloyds restarting dividend called into question
By Simon Jessop and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 26 Investors gave a cautious
thumbs-up to the European Central Bank's (ECB) health check of
euro zone banks on Sunday describing it as a step in the right
direction rather than the final word on the state of the bloc's
financial system.
The number of banks that failed the test and the size of
their capital shortfall were in line with expectations after
news leaked on Friday that 25 lenders would flunk the year-long
review.
With no major bank caught short and a relatively small
capital hole to fill, markets were expected to take the results
in their stride although Italian bonds and bank shares could
come under pressure on Monday after Italy dominated the losers
list with 9 lenders failing the tests.
"I think stocks, broadly speaking, will have an up day
tomorrow. While there were no major surprises in terms of who
passed and who failed, there was still an element of uncertainty
and so it's positive for the market that we get this exercise,
which has been dragging on for year, behind us," said Philippe
Bodereau, head of global banking at PIMCO.
"It's meaningfully positive for market sentiment."
Twelve of the 25 failing banks have already covered their
capital shortfalls after raising a collective 15 billion euros
this year and of the remaining 10 billion euros, nearly a third
of that should be raised via restructuring plans already in
place for Greek lenders Eurobank, Piraeus
and National Bank of Greece.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-largest bank, was
the biggest loser, with a capital hole of 2.1 billion euros
still to fill, prompting it to hire Citigroup and UBS to advise
on strategic options, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
With capital shortfalls largely concentrated in banks in
Italy, Greece and Cyprus the results were reassuring for
investors in bank shares and junior bonds, which might have been
at risk of losses if the failures had been bigger and more
widespread.
"It makes me more confident about buying sub-ordinate bank
debt and bank equity. It removes uncertainty around the banking
system capitalization and encourages investors to buy equity and
lower-rated debt," said Louis Gargour, chief investment officer
at LNG Capital.
Germany's Deutsche Bank was one of the big
winners, passing the stress tests even before this year's
capital raising of 8.5 billion euros was taken into account.
Britian's Lloyds Banking Group, meanwhile, could be
in for a drop on Monday after it only narrowly passed the tests,
putting a question mark over its ability to re-start dividends.
GETTING UNDER THE SKIN
The ECB was under pressure to do a thorough purge of banks'
balance sheets after previous regional stress tests failed to
spot problems, giving Ireland's banks the thumbs up months
before they keeled over.
Investors praised the ECB for unveiling some skeletons,
including identifying an extra 136 billion euros in
non-performing loans, but said the tests still lacked the
credibility of similar examinations in the United States because
of the political sensitivities of dealing with individual
countries and because the ECB is still getting to grips with its
new status as a banking supervisor.
"The US regulators have much more of a handle on the true
position of the institutions they regulate day-to-day. They have
people on the ground within the institutions themselves. The ECB
doesn't actually take up its euro zone regulatory role until
Nov. 4," said Barney Reynolds, global head of financial
institutions advisory practice at Shearman & Sterling.
"I don't think it's regarded as an entirely apolitical
exercise internationally but on the other hand it's the first
time a transnational body has, in a credible way, got under the
skin of some of these figures."
The ECB tests are seen as crucial to restoring confidence in
the region's banks in the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis
and reviving the flow of credit to the euro zone economy.
But investors said Europe needed several years of credible
stress tests if they really wanted investors to pour money back
into banks in peripheral countries such as Ireland, Spain and
Italy.
"This is a step in the right direction, but this is sort of
like a baby step. We need to see a couple of years of good test
results for those countries and those banks before we even think
about it," said Joe Urciuoli, head of credit research at
Spectrum Asset Management.
($1 = 0.7893 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Clare Hutchison, Nishant Kumar and
Carolyn Cohn in London and Carmel Crimmins in Dublin.)