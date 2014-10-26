* PTSB says has cut shortfall to 125 mln euros from 855 mln
DUBLIN, Oct 26 Permanent tsb (PTSB) said
it can cover over 80 percent of an 855 million euro capital hole
identified in European bank stress tests on Sunday and is
finalising plans to raise capital from private investors to fill
the rest.
The 99.2 percent state-owned bank, the only Irish lender to
fail the tests, said the shortfall at the end of 2013 would
largely be dealt with by financial actions taken so far this
year and existing contingent convertible bonds held in the bank.
PTSB, the smallest and only loss-making lender of Ireland's
three domestically owned banks, recently sold two portfolios of
mortgage loans and has hired Deutsche Bank and
Ireland's Davy Stockbrokers to help raise funds.
PTSB chief executive Jeremy Masding said the bank would
"very probably" seek to raise additional capital on top of the
residual shortfall he put at around 125 million euros. The
mechanics of the deal had not yet been discussed.
"As of today, we think we have real momentum," Masding, part
of a new management team hired in 2012, told a conference call.
The bank was stressed against a series of adverse scenarios
such as a 1.3 percent fall in gross domestic product this year
and a 3.5 percent drop in house prices. The government expects
the economy to grow by almost 5 percent this year while house
prices are up 15 percent year-on-year.
Irish finance minister Michael Noonan, who also controls 99
percent of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) and has a 14
percent stake in Bank of Ireland, said PTSB would seek
to raise the capital in the first half of 2015.
The government could cut the shortfall by converting 400
million euros worth of contingent capital notes it holds in the
bank, known as CoCo bonds, into equity. PTSB also received 2.7
billion euros of capital during Ireland's financial crisis.
Noonan said the stress test results would allow his
officials to craft plans to recoup some of the state's
investments in the banks.
In a trading update released on Friday, PTSB said it had for
the first time reduced the amount of money set aside to cover
losses on bad loans in the third quarter as it made further
progress towards profitability.
The mortgage lender sees a return to group profit by 2017.
PTSB, which has two weeks to respond to the ECB with its
capital raising plan, has been awaiting a verdict from the
European Commission on a restructuring plan submitted last year
to carve a "good bank" out from its troubled loans.
It said it would shortly submit an updated plan.
