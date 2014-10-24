* Shortfall this year seen dropping to 200 mln euros
* All other Irish lenders pass ECB test - source
* PTSB says releases provisions as impairments fall
(Adds detail, PTSB trading update)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Oct 24 European bank stress tests have
found that Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) had a capital
shortfall of 800 million to 850 million euros at the end of
2013, a source familiar with the process said on Friday.
The shortfall will drop to around 200 million euros ($253
million) after taking into account the bank's financial actions
so far this year plus the potential conversion of 400 million
euros of contingent capital notes, known as CoCo bonds, the
source added.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said last week that the 99.2
percent state-owned bank would be able to raise any additional
funds it might need from private investors. All other Irish
lenders passed the tests, the result of which are to be released
on Sunday, the source said.
The smallest and weakest of Ireland's three remaining
domestically owned banks, PTSB remains the only loss-making
lender. In the first half of this year, however, it cut its
underlying loss by 62 percent to 171 million euros.
Two thirds of PTSB's loan book is made up of expensively
funded and loss-making tracker mortgages, which are linked to
the European Central Bank's low interest rates.
PTSB, one of European 25 banks that have failed the tests,
according to two people familiar with the matter, said it would
release a response to the test results on Sunday.
The state-controlled mortgage lender recently sold two
portfolios of mortgage loans, which it said improved its
regulatory capital position. It has appointed Deutsche Bank
to advise on its capital market plans.
In a trading update released after the stock market closed
on Friday, PTSB said that it had reduced the amount of money set
aside to cover losses on bad loans in the third quarter as it
made further progress towards profitability.
PTSB, which forecasts a return to profit across its
businesses by 2017, said it expected impairment charges on loans
to fall significantly in the second half of the year, allowing
it to release some provisions.
"Notwithstanding that the group has maintained a
conservative peak-to-trough fall assumption of 55 percent for
Irish residential property prices, the group saw a net provision
release in the third quarter," the bank said, without specifying
the level of provisions it was writing back.
"In future periods this positive trend is anticipated to
continue, driven also by improving macroeconomic indicators,
particularly the improvement in the residential property prices
and reducing levels of unemployment."
The bank said its net interest margin, a key metric that
shows how profitable its lending is, was rising steadily, while
its mortgages arrears continued to decline and its deposits and
its market share of new mortgages were going up.
(1 US dollar = 0.7894 euro)
(Editing by Jane Baird)