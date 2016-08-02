DUBLIN Aug 2 Stress tests by the International
Monetary Fund and the European Banking Authority (EBA) have
shown that Irish banks are adequately capitalised but remain
vulnerable to a downturn. Ireland's central bank chief said on
Tuesday.
But Philip Lane added that the EBA methodology accentuated
potential losses by Irish banks, which have experienced higher
loan rates since 2008.
"Since projected credit losses in the adverse scenario are
calculated based on past experience, the capital depletion in
the adverse scenario is inevitably more pronounced for Irish
institutions," Lane said.
Ireland's two main lenders, Allied Irish Banks and
Bank of Ireland, fared second and fourth worst
respectively among 51 banks scrutinised over their ability to
withstand a three-year theoretical economic shock.
