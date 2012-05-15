(Repeats to additional subscribers)
BRUSSELS May 15 Italy's deputy Economy Minister
said on Tuesday that Rome was backing a European agreement on
tougher capital standards designed to prevent another financial
crisis.
"The deal reached is crucial. We are ready to approve and
support this proposal," Vittorio Grilli told European finance
ministers negotiating on the issue in Brussels.
Grilli said there were, however, some concerns about the
impact of the deal, which Rome says could leave ample room for
manoeuvre to member states over minimum capital requirements for
their own banks.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)