* Tuscan lender has 2.1 billion euro shortfall
* Monte Paschi hires UBS, Citi to review options, including
merger
* Carige needs 814 million euros
* Italy Treasury says confident shortfall can be made up on
market
By Silvia Aloisi and James Mackenzie
MILAN/ROME, Oct 26 - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di
Siena faces a 2.1 billion euro ($2.7 billion) funding
shortfall that could force it to seek a merger, after a European
banking review revealed serious weak points in the Italian
financial system.
The historic Tuscan lender, which was founded in 1472 and
carried out a 5-billion euro capital increase as recently as
June, said on Sunday it had hired Citigroup and UBS as advisers
to consider strategic options.
One source close to the matter said these could include a
merger, another cash call and asset sales.
The result of the Europe-wide stress tests laid bare the
extent of the economic crisis in Italy, where the banking system
has been caught in an increasingly dangerous spiral with the
country's massive public debt. The European Central Bank found
15 Italian lenders collectively overvalued their loans by 12
billion euros, accounting for a quarter of the overvaluation of
loans across the 130 banks the ECB looked at.
The Bank of Italy said that the chronic weakness of the
economy, which is struggling to emerge from the longest
recession since World War Two, had been the main factor behind
the stress test result for Italian banks and warned that without
improvement, lenders would continue to struggle.
"If growth doesn't return, it will be very difficult to have
a solid banking system in the long term," Fabio Panetta, a
member of the Bank of Italy board, told a news conference.
Monte dei Paschi, which has racked up 9.3 billion euros of
losses over the past three years, revealed the biggest
outstanding capital shortfall of any of the 130 banks in the
ECB's stress tests, which were designed to prepare the
continent's banks for unexpected systemic shocks.
Nine Italian banks in total failed the test, the most of any
country, although five of these made up the shortfall through
capital increases during 2014 and another two managed to fill
the gap with supplementary measures.
Alongside Monte dei Paschi, Genoa-based savings bank Carige
reported a shortfall of 814 million euros, bringing
the total for the Italian banking system to 2.9 billion euros.
Italy's two biggest banks, UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, passed comfortably and the central bank said
it was reassured about the banking system's overall solidity.
It made clear it was keen for a solution, including a
merger, to the lingering weakness at Monte dei Paschi, which has
been struggling to emerge from the debacle of its costly
acquisition of rival lender Antonveneta in 2007, just months
before the global financial crisis erupted.
"We would be extremely happy with any situation, any outcome
which would make the bank stronger," Panetta said.
The result of the test could reawaken market concerns about
the wider stability of Italian financial markets, which were at
the centre of the euro zone debt crisis of 2011 until the ECB's
pledge of support calmed fears.
"The fact that a lot of Italian banks have failed could put
the Italian government bond market under renewed pressure on
Monday morning," said Richard Edwards, head of trading and
research firm HED Capital in London.
"COLLAPSE OF THE ITALIAN ECONOMY"
Panetta said the scenario assumed in the stress test,
including three years of serious recession from 2014-2016, would
be tantamount to the "collapse of the Italian economy" and that
there was "almost zero" chance of it happening.
The stress test, which included a "sovereign shock" element
to reflect the impact of a weaker economic outlook and market
volatility on government bond holdings, hit Monte dei Paschi
hard because of its larger-than-average Italian bond portfolio
which totalled 24 billion euros at the end of June.
But the bank's troubles reflect a wider crisis in the
stricken Italian economy, which has left banks struggling with
mounting quantities of bad debt. Problematic loans at Monte dei
Paschi account for 18 percent of all loans -- the second highest
of any Italian bank reviewed by the ECB but only the 13th
highest across the euro zone.
The ECB also found that Monte dei Paschi had overvalued its
assets by 4.246 billion euros.
"Monte Paschi came out so bad because they are unable to
generate any core earnings," said Alberto Gallo, credit
strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland.
"The stressed sovereign portfolio certainly has an impact
but if they were profitable they could absorb the losses."
Monte dei Paschi was the only Italian bank that had to be
bailed out by the government, bagging 4.1 billion euros in state
aid in 2013 that it has since mostly paid back.
It is not clear that the bank would be an attractive target
for a buyer. A senior banker told Reuters earlier this week that
Italy would need to pay another bank to take on Monte dei Paschi
rather than the other way around.
The bank's shareholder structure is fragmented after its
former controlling shareholder, the Monte dei Paschi banking
foundation, had to cut its stake to 2.5 percent to repay debt.
The biggest single investor is now York Capital Management
with 5 percent, while Latin American investors Fintech and BTG
Pactual, which bought into the June rights issue, have 4.5
percent and 2 percent respectively. French insurer Axa has 3.7
percent.
The Italian Economy Ministry said it was confident the
shortfalls would be made up through the market.
Monte dei Paschi has been selling assets, closing 500
branches and cutting 8,000 jobs to boost its finances, which
were drained by the Antonveneta deal, the euro zone's debt
crisis and a scandal over loss-making derivatives trades.
Two other banks, Banca Popolare di Milano and
Banca Popolare di Vicenza have since made up their
gaps with additional measures to strengthen their capital base
although Banca Popolare di Vicenza was still working on its plan
as late as Saturday night.
(1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro)
