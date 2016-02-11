BRIEF-Fuyo General Lease to issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen
* Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, through public offering
BRUSSELS Feb 11 Italy does not believe that the sharp falls of European banking stocks since the start of the year are a result of the introduction of a new EU law, which makes bank shareholders, bondholders and large depositors liable if a bank goes bust.
"I don't see this connection," Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters in answer to a question if the two issues, which coincide in time, were linked. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski)
May 23 Shares in Australia's 'big four' banks weakened on Tuesday as a result of a government tax proposal, dragging the benchmark index to a lower close.