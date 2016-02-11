(adds quotes, details)
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS Feb 11 There is no connection between
the sharp fall in European banking stocks and new EU rules which
expose banks' creditors to more risks, Italy's finance minister
said on Thursday, as he called for a gradual introduction of the
new legislation.
New EU rules on the so-called bail-in of banks' creditors
took effect on Jan. 1, meaning bank shareholders, bondholders
and large depositors would be liable if a bank were to go bust.
European bank shares have lost nearly a quarter of their
value since the beginning of the year, with slumping oil prices,
soaring technology costs, a slowdown in China among a slew of
factors making investors jittery about banks.
"I don't see this connection," Italian Finance Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan told reporters, replying to a question on whether
the introduction of the new rules was linked to the collapse of
banking shares in Europe.
"It is obvious that the bail-in is a new regime that will
need to be introduced softly and with the necessary
gradualness," Padoan told reporters in Brussels.
He underlined that Italy does not want the bail-in
legislation to be changed, but did not provide further details
on how he thinks the new rules should be applied.
Bail-in rules were agreed at the end of 2013 after lengthy
negotiations during the 2009-2012 euro zone debt and banking
crisis that prompted governments to use billions of euros of
taxpayers' money to rescue failing lenders.
The bail-in legislation is aimed at reducing and possibly
avoiding taxpayers' losses in case of new bank bailouts. Italy
has been critical of the plans.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)