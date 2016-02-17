ROME Feb 17 Italy would oppose capping banks'
holdings of domestic sovereign bonds, Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi said on Wednesday, throwing down the gauntlet to European
policymakers who are considering a cap to strengthen the euro
zone banking system.
The European Commission plans to review the current rules on
banks' exposure to their home countries' debt as a way to reduce
the risk that wobbly public finances might pose to a national
financial system.
"We will veto any attempt to put a ceiling on government
bonds in banks' portfolios," Renzi told the upper house Senate.
The European Central Bank's chief supervisor has proposed a
limit on national sovereign debt holdings at 25 percent of a
bank's equity, but the ECB vice president favours a
risk-weighted approach.
Bond markets in Italy and Spain would likely see the biggest
impact among major euro zone countries if a cap were imposed, as
banks in both countries hold piles of state-issued bonds.
Around 405 billion euros ($451 billion), or 21.6 percent of
all Italian government debt, is owned by its banks.
The 41-year-old prime minister said Italy would take a firm
line on the issue, adding: "Rather than worrying about
government bonds in the banks we should be strong enough to say
that (banks elsewhere in Europe) hold too many toxic assets."
Renzi, who has recently taken several swipes at Germany's
banking sector, mentioned the case of Deutsche Bank, which said
last week it would buy back more than $5 billion in senior debt.
($1 = 0.8978 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)