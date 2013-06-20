ROME, June 20 Italian Prime Minister Enrico
Letta said on Thursday he was concerned to see that the European
Union's plans to create a banking union were failing to respect
agreed schedules, undermining prospects for the project.
Letta told reporters he wanted Italy to be in the forefront
of creating a "United States of Europe" but countries like
Germany were dragging their feet over one of the main planks of
this construction: banking union.
He noted that common banking supervision would not be
finalised by the end of July as planned, due to the slowness of
ratification by the German parliament.
"If we don't discuss a common resolution of banks in crisis
at the next meeting I have a feeling that the December 2013
deadline for this will also not be met," he said.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)