PARIS, June 10 Finland called on Monday for an
independent European resolution authority with the power to
overrule national supervisors and order the winding up of failed
lenders, saying a Franco-German proposal did not appear to go
far enough.
The European Union aims to set up such a resolution system
as part of a two-stage banking union agreed in principle by its
leaders last year, along with a single banking supervisor.
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel proposed in a joint declaration on May 30 creating
a "resolution board" based on a network of national supervisors
to sort out banks that fail in the euro zone.
Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told reporters after
meeting Hollande in Paris: "It would be better if the resolution
authority is as independent as possible and would take decisions
on a business-as-usual basis without political interference.
"It would guarantee that a common rule base was interpreted
in the same way consistently," he said.
Finland is usually closely allied with Germany in the group
of triple-A-rated northern creditor countries in the euro zone.
But Katainen's position appeared closer to that of the
European Commission and the European Central Bank.
He said the issue did not have to be decided until after a
German general election in September and there might be a better
chance then of achieving a satisfactory outcome.
All bank stakeholders including shareholders, bondholders
and depositors with more than the maximum guaranteed deposit of
100,000 euros should have to contribute to any bank resolution
before public resources were used, he said.
The resolution authority would be able to use funds
contributed by the private sector under an insurance scheme. The
euro zone's ESM rescue fund could be tapped as a last resort,
but in that case the original owners and investors in the bank
would lose control of the institution.
The European Central Bank is due to take responsibility for
supervising banks in the single currency area from next year,
but the issues of who will be in charge of ordering bank
closures or divestitures, and who will pay for that, remain to
be worked out.
Ultimately, a common deposit guarantee scheme should also be
put in place, although there is no agreement on this yet.
The German government is under strong domestic pressure from
the banking sector and litigious eurosceptics not to cede any
more sovereignty to European institutions or take on more
liabilities for others' debts.
The head of the German Savings Bank Federation (DSGV), Georg
Fahrenschon, warned Berlin on Monday that current plans for a
European banking union were an "unworkable concept that would
breach elementary democratic principles".
Banking resolution required a democratic legal basis with
the power to draw on national budget resources and recourse to
administrative courts.
"We cannot see any of those features in banking resolution
by the European Commission," Fahrenschon told a financial market
conference in Berlin.
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell in Brussels; Writing by
Paul Taylor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)