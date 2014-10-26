MADRID Oct 26 Spanish bank Liberbank had a capital shortfall of 32 million euros ($40.54 million) at the end of 2013, though had raised 616 million euros to the end of September of this year, data from a European Central Bank stress test showed on Sunday.

Liberbank was the only Spanish lender to register a capital shortfall at end-2013 according the ECB figures. (1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)