BRUSSELS Oct 2 Banks should separate their
deposit-taking arms from proprietary trading and other risky
investment banking work to shield taxpayers from further
bailouts and protect savers, an EU advisory group said on
Tuesday.
The report also singles out the risks of property lending
and recommends it should be underpinned with larger capital
reserves. The group of experts was set up by the European
Commission to examine bank structures and was led by Bank of
Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen.
Although the suggestions are not binding, they may prompt
the EU's executive to write new regulation.
"The group has concluded that it is necessary to require
legal separation of certain particularly risky financial
activities from deposit taking banks within the banking group,"
said the report.
"The activities to be separated would include proprietary
trading of securities and derivatives, and certain other
activities closely linked with securities and derivatives
markets."
The recommendations, which borrow from policies already
being implemented in Britain to ring-fence retail banking and in
the United States to curb banks' proprietary trading or taking
bets with own money, also back the idea of bail-in debt.
This is a mechanism to impose losses on bondholders in the
case of a banks' bailout or collapse. The Liikanen group
suggests that bankers should accept this type of bond as part of
their bonus.
"This report will feed our reflections on the need for
further action," said Michel Barnier, the European Commissioner
in charge of regulation and whose officials write the first
draft of new laws.
"I will now consider the next steps, in which the Commission
will look at the impact of these recommendations both on growth
and on the safety and integrity of financial services."