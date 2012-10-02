LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - Banks' ability to access the wholesale
funding markets could be hampered if proposals submitted by an
EU advisory group are adopted by the European Commission,
dealing them a further blow at an already difficult time.
In a report published on Tuesday, a
high-level expert group on bank structural reforms set up in
November 2011 by the European Commission suggested a number of
amendments to the use of bail-in instruments as a resolution
tool, including possible restrictions on who could hold them.
"In order to limit interconnectedness within the banking
system and increase the likelihood that the authorities are
eventually able to apply the bail-in requirements in the event
of a systemic crisis, it is preferable that the bail-in
instruments should not be held within the banking sector," the
report said.
"This would be best accomplished by restricting holdings of
such instruments to non-bank institutional investors (eg
investment funds and life insurance companies)."
If the Commission were to adopt this proposal, it would mark
a further blow to banks which have seen their access to capital
markets and real money investor demand for their bonds diminish
as a result of the financial and sovereign crises.
So-called real money investors, such as asset managers and
pension funds, have instead turned their focus to the corporate
bond market, where order books for new issues are multiple times
oversubscribed, whereas banks sometimes struggle to even reach
full subscription on a deal.
While the role of banks in buying each other's bonds has
diminished over recent years, they still form a key part of
issue distribution. Recent examples of senior bank debt issues
show that the proportion of paper sold into banks' hands can
vary anything between high double digits to almost 60%, in the
case of a recent five-year sold by Morgan Stanley.
While banks' roles in subordinated debt distribution has
dwindled dramatically, they also play a part and would have to
be replaced. A Tier 2 benchmark sold by Rabobank in September
had a 29% placement with banks. However, this is at the higher
end of distribution statistics. A EUR500m Tier 2 sold by
Austrian lender Erste Group Bank only had 10% placed with banks.
Cutting off this investor base could also force banks to
rely further on their retail networks to raise funding, a
potentially dangerous move, as highlighted by what is happening
in Spain.
Spanish banks have sold billions of euros of subordinated
and senior debt through their retail networks, which is making
any burden-sharing a lot more difficult to enforce at a time
when they are in dire need of capital.
MORE PREDICTABLE
As well as potentially limiting holdings of bail-in bonds
outside the banking sector, the expert group suggested further
developments to the framework put forward by the European
Commission in the Crisis Management Directive in June this year
so as to improve the predictability of the use of the bail-in
instrument.
"Specifically, the Group is of the opinion that the bail-in
requirement ought to be applied explicitly to a certain category
of debt instruments, the requirement for which should be phased
in over an extended period of time," the report said. "This
avoids congestion in the new issues market and allows the
primary and the secondary markets to grow smoothly."
The draft of the Crisis Management Directive (CMD) did leave
the door open for a new layer of debt that would absorb losses
after regulatory capital but before senior when it was published
in June, and the group's suggestion could push the Commission to
be more specific on it.
The report also suggested that banks should be allowed to
satisfy any requirement to issue bail-inable debt instruments
with common equity if they prefer to do so. "This could be
especially useful for smaller institutions, whose bail-in
instruments could face particularly narrow markets," the report
said.
The report also said a clear definition would clarify the
position of bail-in instruments within the hierarchy of debt
commitments in a bank's balance sheet and allow investors to
know the eventual treatment of the respective instruments in
case of resolution.
This would likely be warmly welcomed by investors who fear
that the CMD has left some grey areas that could potentially see
them absorb losses while shareholders' holdings are not
completely wiped out, thereby reversing the creditor hierarchy.
"Detailing the characteristics of the bail-in instruments in
this way would greatly increase marketability of both new
bail-inable securities and other debt instruments and facilitate
the valuation and pricing of these instruments," the report
said.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright, Julian
Baker)