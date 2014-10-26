* Lloyds had core capital of 6.2 pct, above 5.5 pct minimum
* RBS had core capital of 6.7 pct
* UK banks face further BoE stress test in December
* Lloyds must prove capital strength for dividend clearance
(Adds reaction from government, Lloyds Banking Group)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 26 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group
narrowly passed a test set by European regulators to
assess whether banks have enough capital to weather another
economic crash, calling into question its chances of re-starting
dividends.
Lloyds, which is 25 percent owned by the British government
after being rescued during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, would
hold a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.2 percent under the
stress-test scenarios, above the 5.5 percent minimum required.
The close outcome could have implications for Lloyds, which
is in talks with Britain's financial regulator about restarting
dividend payments and must prove it has the capital strength to
cope with future market shocks to gain permission to do so.
Like other British banks, Lloyds faces a further test of its
capital strength by the Bank of England in December.
The BoE said on Sunday that the European results should not
be seen as indicative of the result of its own test, which
assesses banks under a scenario where house prices fall by 35
percent and interest rates rise to 6 percent. The BoE test will
place additional pressure on Lloyds, which is Britain's biggest
provider of residential mortgages.
Banking sources said on Sunday that Lloyds remained
confident of passing the BoE test, clearing the path for it to
pay a dividend for the 2014 financial year and for the
government to sell off more shares in the bank.
They pointed out that the bank will benefit from its
improved capital position since the end of 2013 being taken into
account in the BoE test while one-off costs associated with
hiving off its TSB business are not included. Lloyds' core
capital had risen to 11.1 percent at the end of June, 2014,
compared with 10.3 percent at the end of June.
The result of the BoE test will be a key factor in
determining whether Lloyds can pay a 2014 dividend. Reuters
reported earlier in October that the government is unlikely to
sell more shares until the bank is ready to pay dividends.
Lloyds said the result of the European test "reflects the
steps taken by the group's management over the last three years
to return its balance sheet to a robust position".
Rival state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland,
which is 80 percent owned by the government, passed the European
test and would hold core capital of 6.7 percent under the
adverse scenarios, the European Banking Association said.
Barclays passed the test with core capital of 7.1
percent while HSBC passed with core capital of 9.3
percent.
"This shows our robust reforms to build a more resilient
banking sector are working," said Andrea Leadsom, Britain's
Economic Secretary to the UK Treasury.
Industry sources had expected that RBS would be the British
bank that fared weakest in the test and the result reflects
progress made by Chief Executive Ross McEwan in simplifying the
bank and bolstering its capital strength.
RBS will also enter the BoE's test in a stronger position.
The bank's core capital ratio had risen to 10.1 percent at
the end of June, up from 8.6 percent at the end of 2013. It has
since strengthened its capital again as a result of a stock
market listing of its U.S. business Citizens in September.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)