MILAN Oct 26 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
has hired UBS and Citi as advisers to assess its
strategic options after a pan-European health check of lenders
on Sunday showed Italy's third-largest bank had the biggest
capital shortfall to plug.
The Tuscan-based bank still needs to raise 2.1 billion euros
even after tapping the market for 5 billion euros as recently as
June.
Monte Paschi said its board had started examining potential
actions to be included in the plan that banks found short of
capital must present within two weeks, adding it would submit it
to the authorities within that deadline.
Its restructuring plan, which it submitted to the European
Commission before receiving 4.1 billion euros in state aid at
the beginning of 2013, will be amended accordingly, it said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)