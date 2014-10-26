MILAN Oct 26 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has hired UBS and Citi as advisers to assess its strategic options after a pan-European health check of lenders on Sunday showed Italy's third-largest bank had the biggest capital shortfall to plug.

The Tuscan-based bank still needs to raise 2.1 billion euros even after tapping the market for 5 billion euros as recently as June.

Monte Paschi said its board had started examining potential actions to be included in the plan that banks found short of capital must present within two weeks, adding it would submit it to the authorities within that deadline.

Its restructuring plan, which it submitted to the European Commission before receiving 4.1 billion euros in state aid at the beginning of 2013, will be amended accordingly, it said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)