LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is
exploring a number of options, including a CoCo bond, to fill a
gaping hole in its balance sheet after it suffered the worst
result of all of Europe's banks in the stress test results
released on Sunday.
The bank is looking at various strategic solutions, such as
asset sales and merging with another lender, as well as
capital-raising options such as contingent capital, equity or
liability management exercises, according to sources close to
the situation.
"All options are now on the table," one banker said.
The world's oldest lender, which completed a 5bn equity
raise in June but now faces a 2.1bn funding shortfall, has
hired investment banks UBS and Citigroup to advise it on
options, Reuters reported on Sunday.
On Monday, investors did not initially appear to be pricing
in a distressed debt buyback, as the bank's Tier 2 bonds were
trading at or above par, although some of its Tier 1s were
coming under pressure, according to Tradeweb.
One London-based portfolio manager said he is expecting the
bank to access the CoCo, or Additional Tier 1, market to help
alleviate its capital shortfall
"I think the merger is just a rumour; I think we're much
more likely to see a CoCo emerge pretty soon," he said.
"It makes sense for them to go down the capital route rather
than raise more equity because they've just been to the market.
It's hard to know what kind of price a lender like MPS would
have to pay to place a CoCo with investors."
Bankers agree, although one explained that the bank is
unlikely to use the AT1 market in isolation.
"They'd need to have a strategy to go alongside it so
investors are sure that they wont need to come back again in a
few months' time," he said.
"People would need to have confidence they have dealt with
the hole."
There is definitely increasing appetite for AT1 paper from
peripheral European banks on Monday, with recent deals from
Santander and UniCredit quoted up 1.5 points, having dropped by
as much as five points in recent weeks.
Second tier Spanish lender Banco Popular Espanol's CoCo was
up four points in early trading but had settled around 1.5
points higher by mid-morning, according to a banker.
Despite the market's rebound, the issuance of contingent
capital, the riskiest form of bank debt, is unlikely until
investors have had time to digest the results of the stress
tests and prices have settled, bankers said.
Analysts also questioned whether the bank would be able to
issue a contingent capital trade at a level that made economic
sense.
Analysts at Societe Generale say that AT1 issuance would
come at a high cost to the lender, which has racked up 9.3bn of
losses over the past three years. The bank would still be under
pressure in terms of earnings and profitability dilution, the
analysts added.
MPS will not be able to make up the entire 2.1bn shortfall
with CoCo issuance, however. According to a statement from the
European Central Bank, it can make up a maximum of 830m of its
shortfall with AT1 bonds that must have a Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) trigger above 7%.
MPS has a post-AQR CET1 ratio of 9.5%.
Investors could demand a high price as this trigger would be
1.5 percentage points higher than the minimum Common Equity Tier
1 ratio for stress test capital and nearly two percentage points
higher than the minimum 5.125% required under the Basel III
requirements.
The bank can use a maximum of 208.73m of AT1 bonds if it
applies a lower trigger of between 5.5% and 6% and a maximum of
417m of bonds with a trigger between 5.5% and 7%.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; additional reporting Laura
Noonan; Editing by Alex Chambers and Philip Wright)