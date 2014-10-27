LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is exploring a number of options, including a CoCo bond, to fill a gaping hole in its balance sheet after it suffered the worst result of all of Europe's banks in the stress test results released on Sunday.

The bank is looking at various strategic solutions, such as asset sales and merging with another lender, as well as capital-raising options such as contingent capital, equity or liability management exercises, according to sources close to the situation.

"All options are now on the table," one banker said.

The world's oldest lender, which completed a 5bn equity raise in June but now faces a 2.1bn funding shortfall, has hired investment banks UBS and Citigroup to advise it on options, Reuters reported on Sunday.

On Monday, investors did not initially appear to be pricing in a distressed debt buyback, as the bank's Tier 2 bonds were trading at or above par, although some of its Tier 1s were coming under pressure, according to Tradeweb.

One London-based portfolio manager said he is expecting the bank to access the CoCo, or Additional Tier 1, market to help alleviate its capital shortfall

"I think the merger is just a rumour; I think we're much more likely to see a CoCo emerge pretty soon," he said.

"It makes sense for them to go down the capital route rather than raise more equity because they've just been to the market. It's hard to know what kind of price a lender like MPS would have to pay to place a CoCo with investors."

Bankers agree, although one explained that the bank is unlikely to use the AT1 market in isolation.

"They'd need to have a strategy to go alongside it so investors are sure that they wont need to come back again in a few months' time," he said.

"People would need to have confidence they have dealt with the hole."

There is definitely increasing appetite for AT1 paper from peripheral European banks on Monday, with recent deals from Santander and UniCredit quoted up 1.5 points, having dropped by as much as five points in recent weeks.

Second tier Spanish lender Banco Popular Espanol's CoCo was up four points in early trading but had settled around 1.5 points higher by mid-morning, according to a banker.

Despite the market's rebound, the issuance of contingent capital, the riskiest form of bank debt, is unlikely until investors have had time to digest the results of the stress tests and prices have settled, bankers said.

Analysts also questioned whether the bank would be able to issue a contingent capital trade at a level that made economic sense.

Analysts at Societe Generale say that AT1 issuance would come at a high cost to the lender, which has racked up 9.3bn of losses over the past three years. The bank would still be under pressure in terms of earnings and profitability dilution, the analysts added.

MPS will not be able to make up the entire 2.1bn shortfall with CoCo issuance, however. According to a statement from the European Central Bank, it can make up a maximum of 830m of its shortfall with AT1 bonds that must have a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) trigger above 7%.

MPS has a post-AQR CET1 ratio of 9.5%.

Investors could demand a high price as this trigger would be 1.5 percentage points higher than the minimum Common Equity Tier 1 ratio for stress test capital and nearly two percentage points higher than the minimum 5.125% required under the Basel III requirements.

The bank can use a maximum of 208.73m of AT1 bonds if it applies a lower trigger of between 5.5% and 6% and a maximum of 417m of bonds with a trigger between 5.5% and 7%. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; additional reporting Laura Noonan; Editing by Alex Chambers and Philip Wright)