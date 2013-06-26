* EU unlikely to agree meaningful bank reform deal before
year-end
* Economists also say peripheral yields unlikely to hit
danger zone
* ECB to hold interest rates for foreseeable future
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, June 26 European leaders are unlikely to
agree a meaningful deal to achieve a banking union before the
end of the year, according to a slim majority of economists
polled by Reuters this week.
The economists also saw no change in the European Central
Bank's monetary policy stance at next week's meeting.
Finance ministers from the European Union's 27 countries
meet on Wednesday for more talks on how they will regulate banks
and share the cost of future bank failures.
Although seen as a necessary step in putting the region back
on a sound economic footing, 28 out of 49 economists were
pessimistic that politicians will agree concrete measures on
achieving a banking union before the end of the year.
However, they were more confident the euro zone's sovereign
debt crisis won't escalate again to the intensity of last year,
despite an increase in borrowing costs over the last month for
debt-burdened euro zone countries such as Spain and Italy.
Only 16 out of 47 economists thought borrowing costs in
these countries will head back into the danger zone soon, which
in the recent past has been defined as a 10-year government bond
yield surpassing 7 percent for a sustained period.
For now, the biggest question was the reform of Europe's
sclerotic banking system.
"We will probably have some kind of an agenda for the future
but whether there will be a deal that is sufficiently strong on
detail to convince investors remains to be seen," said Elwin de
Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank in Amsterdam.
There were 21 analysts who thought leaders would strike a
deal, although perhaps not for a few months.
"After the general election in Germany in September, the
country may be more willing to compromise in discussion about a
resolution fund and a single deposit guarantee scheme," said
Tomas Holinka, economist at Moody's Analytics.
Asked what the minimum governments would need to achieve on
a banking union in order to convince investors, the most common
response was a single supervisory mechanism and credible means
of resolving bank failures.
"A resolution mechanism has to make sure that deposits are
safe and bank failures do not lead to excessive government
debt," said Kristian Toedtmann, senior economist at DekaBank in
Frankfurt. "Both together is only conceivable with a high degree
of risk sharing."
France is arguing that the new EU rules should allow
countries more leeway to decide how banks' creditors are dealt
with. Germany is pushing for stricter rules in which everyone
has to follow an agreed, EU standard.
The wider monthly poll of more than 60 analysts showed the
European Central Bank will likely keep its main refinancing and
deposit rates on hold at their record lows until at least the
end of next year, unchanged from previous surveys.
While analysts do not expect the ECB will be pressed into
further action because of a spike in euro zone borrowing costs,
there was a strong note of caution in responses.
"It is not our main scenario, but in thin and nervous summer
markets, a fear-driven spike in sovereign spreads seems to be a
very real risk," said Frank Hensen, senior economist at Danske
Bank.
Asked what the ECB can do to prevent that, the most common
answer was that it could activate the Outright Monetary
Transactions (OMT) programme, in which it could buy the bonds of
troubled euro zone countries.
"Because of the existence of the OMT, yields are unlikely to
rise to unsustainable levels. At 5 percent for 10-year bonds
now, neither Italy nor Spain are in danger," said Christian
Schulz, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.
(Polling by Rahul Karunakar and Hari Kishan; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)