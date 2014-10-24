LISBON Oct 24 Europe-wide stress tests will
show that Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed
lender, had a capital shortfall at end-2013, but it does not
need additional capital after a cash call this year, a local
newspaper reported.
The online edition of business newspaper Jornal de Negocios
said on Friday, without citing its sources, that the lender
would fail the health check under the most adverse scenario by
an unspecified margin, but that it no longer needed to reinforce
its capital ratios.
BCP raised 2.25 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in a cash call
in July despite market turbulence over the collapse of the
Espirito Santo banking family's business empire, which
culminated in a 4.9 billion euro state rescue of Banco Espirito
Santo on Aug. 3.
On Sunday the ECB is due to release the results of its Asset
Quality Review, which measures whether European banks can stand
up to another financial crisis. Banks that fail may be forced to
raise more capital.
Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque
said the government was confident that Portugal's three largest
banks being tested - BCP, Banco BPI and state-owned
Caixa Geral de Depositos - had fared well in the stress tests
after improving their solvency during 2014.
Various analysts and investors have said BCP could fail the
test in which its books were measured as of the end of 2013 for
capacity to withstand a financial crisis.
Albuquerque's remarks about 2014 progress also suggest that
even if there is a failure, it would be only technical as
lenders, particularly BCP, have already increased their capital
in 2014.
BCP said on Friday it would report its third-quarter results
on Sunday after the release of stress test results "to reflect
the impact of this exercise on quarterly accounts and to provide
a full overview of the bank, particularly in terms of solvency"
as of the end of September.
