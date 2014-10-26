(Adds other banks' results)

By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves

LISBON Oct 26 Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp failed in Europe-wide health checks that measured its end-2013 accounts, but said it has already taken measures in 2014 and does not need to raise capital or sell strategic assets.

Two other banks in Portugal, which exited an international bailout in May following a severe debt crisis and saw one of its key lenders being rescued by the state in August, passed the European Central Bank stress tests published on Sunday.

Millennium bcp said in a statement that "measures already decided" during this year, but not covered by the health checks, fully cover the 1.14 billion euro ($1.44 billion) shortfall and that its capital ratios had improved significantly by September.

"No plans for a capital increase or for a forced sale of strategic assets are therefore necessary," it said.

Some analysts have said the bank may have to sell Polish unit Millennium Poland in the event of a poor test result, but a BCP spokesman reiterated it was a core strategic asset and not for sale.

The bank also dramatically reduced its nine-month net loss to 98 million euros from 597 million euros a year earlier, with net interest income rising 29 percent to 791 million euros.

BCP said it would present to the supervisors within the next 15 days a set of measures to cover the capital shortfall.

"The majority of these have already been implemented as of today," it said, singling out accumulated earnings before provisions in 2014 being above the stress-test estimate.

Other measures included energy rights securitisation bonds sold by BCP this month and the May 2014 sale of a 49 percent stake in non-life insurance companies.

These actions combined would add 256 basis points to its Tier 1 capital ratio, the bank said.

BCP's adjusted common equity Tier 1 ratio was 2.99 percent under an adverse scenario. The outlined measures would lift its result to 5.55 percent, just above the minimum of 5.5 percent.

BCP passed the stress test under the baseline scenario with a CET1 of 8.84 percent, above the 8 percent threshold.

BCP easily raised 2.25 billion euros in a cash call in July despite market turbulence over the collapse of the Espirito Santo banking family's business empire, which culminated in a 4.9 billion euro state rescue of Banco Espirito Santo.

The authorities carved out a new working bank, called Novo Banco, leaving the toxic assets like the Espirito Santos' debt - with the "bad bank" BES. Novo Banco was not in the ECB test.

The country's second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI , easily made the grade with a CET1 ratio of 11.6 percent in an adverse scenario. Under the baseline stress test scenario BPI had a capital ratio of 14.91 percent.

State-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos passed by a much narrower margin, with an adverse scenario ratio of 6.09 percent and baseline of 9.4 percent.

(1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; editing by Alexander Smith)