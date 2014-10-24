LISBON Oct 24 Portugal's government is
confident that the country's three largest banks have fared well
in European bank stress tests after they made significant
progress this year to improve their solvency, the finance
minister said on Friday.
Maria Luis Albuquerque told reporters "that the government
is confident and calm about the results" of stress tests on all
three banks being reviewed - state-owned Caixa Geral de
Depositos, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI.
"They have done a very consistent job with very significant
progress in 2014 and we are sure that they are on a good path in
terms of reinforcing their solvency and their capacity to
finance the economy," the minister told reporters.
On Sunday the European Central Bank releases the results of
its Asset Quality Review, which measures whether European banks
can stand up to another financial crisis. Banks which fail might
be forced to raise more capital.
