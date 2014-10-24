(Adds details, context on rescued bank, capital hikes)
LISBON Oct 24 Portugal's government is
confident that the country's three largest banks have fared well
in Europe-wide bank stress tests after improving their solvency
during 2014, which saw another lender being rescued by the
state, the finance minister said.
On Sunday the ECB releases the results of its Asset Quality
Review, which measures whether European banks can stand up to
another financial crisis. Banks which fail might be forced to
raise more capital.
"The three banks that are part of this exercise have done a
very consistent job with very significant progress in 2014 and
we are sure that they are on a good path in terms of reinforcing
their solvency and their capacity to finance the economy," Maria
Luis Albuquerque told reporters on Friday.
She said that "the government is confident and calm about
the results" of the stress tests on all three banks being
reviewed - state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, Millennium bcp
and Banco BPI.
Various analysts and investors say Millennium bcp, the
country's largest listed bank, could fail the test in which its
books were measured as of the end of 2013 for capacity to
withstand a financial crisis.
Albuquerque declined to elaborate on individual banks, but
her remarks about 2014 suggest that even if there is a failure,
it would be only technical as lenders, particularly Millennium
bcp, have already increased their capital during 2014, and would
not need more cash to meet the European criteria.
Millennium bcp easily raised 2.25 billion euros ($2.85
billion) in a cash call in July despite market turbulence over
the collapse of the Espirito Santo banking family's business
empire, which culminated in a 4.9 billion euro state rescue of
Banco Espirito Santo on Aug. 3.
The authorities carved out a new working bank, called Novo
Banco, leaving the toxic assets like the Espirito Santos' debt -
with the "bad bank" BES. Novo Banco will not be part of the
European Central Bank's bank health checks.
