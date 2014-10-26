A placard featuring an Euro bank note is seen outside the money museum next to the headquarters of Germany's federal bank Deutsche Bundesbank in Frankfurt February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

DUBLIN Twenty five euro zone banks failed a landmark health check of their ability to withstand another economic crisis with a capital shortfall of 25 billion euros at the end of last year, the European Central Bank (ECB) said on Sunday.

A dozen of those banks have already addressed the gap by raising 15 billion euros over the course of this year.

Here are reactions from regulators, investors and analysts to the results.

ION-MARC VALAHU, FUND MANAGER AT CLAIRINVEST:

"Overall, it’s a positive, even though most of it was leaked on Friday. This brings us closer to a banking union in the EU, as well as helping the credibility of the ECB and the banking sector. This will help EU banks raise more capital going forward. If you add to that the change in language from Merkel this weekend on the need to invest in Europe and move away from austerity, markets should at least rebound on Monday and recoup ground lost on Friday."

ANDREA LEADSOM, ECONOMIC SECRETARY TO THE UK TREASURY

"A key part of our long term economic plan is to strengthen UK banks so that they can support the economy, help businesses, and serve customers.

"I’m pleased to see that the UK banks have passed the EBA stress tests. This shows our robust reforms to build a more resilient banking sector are working."

BANK OF SPAIN:

“This result confirms that the process of cleaning up, reforming and restructuring in the system over the last few years has produced positive results and that the Spanish lenders face the future with healthy balance sheets and an adequate solvency position.”

COLIN BRERETON, ECONOMIC CRISIS RESPONSE LEAD PARTNER, PwC:

“The Comprehensive Assessment results are in, and although this should restore some confidence and stability to the market, we are still far from a solution to the banking crisis and the challenges facing the banking sector."

"The Comprehensive Assessment was only a one-off test of solvency, not of ongoing viability. The test of long-term viability is whether banks can generate sufficient returns to cover all their costs, including capital costs."

“The point where many of Europe’s banks will be able to satisfy this long-term viability test is still a way off due to the prospect of continued weak economic conditions and low interest rates across Europe, an overhang of operating, compliance and restructuring costs, and mounting competitive threats from start-ups and non-bank challengers. The Comprehensive Assessment has bought time for some of Europe’s banks to get themselves in shape."

MAX ANDERL, HEAD OF CONCENTRATED ALPHA AT UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT:

"There is a lot of information that needs to be looked at in detail, both in terms of the asset quality review as well as the stress test. But the first impression is that there are few surprises."

"We expected a tough and therefore more credible test. Consequently, not all of the 130 institutions were expected to do well. As expected 25 institutions failed. Indeed, the document refers to many of the ‘usual suspects’ mainly in Greece, Portugal and Italy in the quoted sector.”

ERIK NIELSEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, UNICREDIT:

“There are way too many policy makers who think that the publication of the AQR and stress tests will itself lead to a boost in bank lending to the private sector which will somehow trigger the recovery. But that’s extremely unlikely.”

“By far the greatest share of the ‘lending problem’ is a demand problem. In the euro zone, lending to the corporate sector has always lagged GDP by 6-9 months, and I see no reason why this should be materially different this time. Thinking that lending somehow can lead GDP is an illusion, and I don’t know how that has somehow crept into the policy debate."

"Businesses need to believe in an increase in the demand for their products before asking for credits, and now that external demand growth is no longer there, this is when the euro zone needs demand stimulus. Economics 101.”

