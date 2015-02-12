LONDON Feb 12 European Union efforts to curb
risk taking by banks look set to be weakened as key member
states like Germany shield "universal" lenders from the more
onerous rules, EU documents seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.
The EU reform aims to avoid blow-ups in trading blow-ups
from bringing down the whole bank. But it has faced
foot-dragging by countries like Germany and France which have
introduced their own national reforms.
The European Commission's draft law sets a threshold above
which certain types of trading should be hived off into a new
division.
Germany and the European Central Bank fear this would crimp
useful trading activities such as market-making. Several states
are also keen to preserve the universal banking model, which
keeps all activities under one roof.
In a bid to break the deadlock, EU president Latvia has
proposed a more proportionate separation process by relying
heavily on criteria rather than size when it comes to deciding
if trading operations should be hived off.
"This concept allows for a risk-based assessment of trading
activities and relies much more on supervisory discretion as
compared to the Commission's bank structural reform proposal," a
document written by Latvia and seen by Reuters said.
"The concept is positively received by most member states as
a compromise to develop further," the document added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)