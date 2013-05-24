* EBA seen as key counterweight to new ECB role
* ESRB risk watchdog urged to assert itself
By Huw Jones
BRUSSELS/LONDON, May 24 The role of the European
Banking Authority must be beefed up beyond current plans to
ensure that regulation of Europe's banks does not fragment into
two competing systems, one of the architects of the reforms told
a public hearing on Friday.
Jacques de Larosiere, former head of the Bank of France and
IMF, said the European Central Bank's role in a European Banking
Union to supervise euro zone lenders risked creating a "duopoly"
that would split the bloc's single market next year.
The ECB and the European Banking Authority (EBA), which will
continue to supervise banks in non banking union countries,
would be a "de facto duopoly... the too big to cooperate
symptom", he told the hearing in Brussels, part of a review
process that is aimed at tweaking the reforms.
The EBA, with its remit to forge a single book of banking
rules for all EU countries, must be made more independent to
preserve the single market, he added.
The financial crisis prompted the EU to strengthen
supervision by setting up in 2011 the London based EBA, and
sister authorities for securities in Paris and insurers in
Frankfurt, based on a blueprint from de Larosiere.
Friday's hearing is part of a review of the two-year old set
up and how it should be changed to reflect the ECB becoming the
banking supervisor in 17 of the bloc's 27 countries.
De Larosiere said the bloc must also avoid the ECB and EBA
pursuing different stress tests for banks.
"We don't want two classes of tests in Europe where one
could be seen as weaker than the other," he said.
The EBA had a bumpy start, coming under extreme pressure
from national supervisors to water down parts of its first
"unsuccessful" stress test, de Larosiere said.
LOOKOUT
EU financial services chief Michel Barnier told the hearing
the review should consider how to avoid national interests
dominating the activities of EBA and its sister authorities.
Barnier suggested they should be given more powers to
protect consumers, directly supervise parts of the market such
as settlement houses and market benchmarks, and asked if all
three should be based in the same place.
Britain has fought to keep the EBA in London and won
safeguards to stop the ECB imposing the rules it wants on the
whole bloc. Barnier said a banking union reinforced the need for
the EBA as there were big financial centres like London outside
it.
EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said the single market was
fragmenting already with a "soft break up" of cross-border
groups, exacerbated by the pressure regulators and Europe's debt
crisis has put on banks to draw away from investing abroad.
Repairing the single market and avoiding a rift between
member states inside and outside the banking union requires
additional steps "for which at the moment I do not see the
necessary political commitment", Enria said.
De Larosiere's blueprint included the new European Systemic
Risk Board (ESRB) at the ECB in Frankfurt to spot system wide
risks early to head off market bubbles.
He said that body needed shaking up. ESRB reports were too
general and without specific recommendations when there are
sources of systemic risk from central bank liquidity to low
interest rates.
"If we want to avoid mistakes of the recent past, we should
be prepared to act. The ESRB is a very large body, difficult to
stir and get into action," de Larosiere said.
"If the present institutional setting is too cumbersome it
should be changed. Europe needs a sailor at the top of the mast
who looks at possible systemic dangers."